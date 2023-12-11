Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 307,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

