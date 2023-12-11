Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.90

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.90 and last traded at $176.63, with a volume of 195967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.