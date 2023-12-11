Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.68. 1,448,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,776. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

