Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Hologic also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.970 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,879,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

