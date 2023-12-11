Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.850-15.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.1 billion-$152.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.8 billion.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.34. 3,520,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

