Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. 3,222,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

