Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.43

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.43 and last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 600643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,084 shares of company stock worth $2,142,876. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

