HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.760-0.860 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,355,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,096. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,559,804 shares of company stock worth $361,660,321. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

