Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 10,500 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $47.24. 503,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,481. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

