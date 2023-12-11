Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 158,535 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,340,000 after purchasing an additional 710,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,306. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.55.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.