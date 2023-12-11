Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 89,774 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 318.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,328. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $218.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

