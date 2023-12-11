Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,121 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 839,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

