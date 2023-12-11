Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $81.49 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,234 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises approximately 0.6% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.62% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $81,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $6,335,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $621,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $268,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.2% during the second quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $420,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.42. 146,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.97. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $130.54 and a one year high of $307.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

