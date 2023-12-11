Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,592 shares of company stock worth $1,861,129. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

