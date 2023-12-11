Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $167.13 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,130,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $63.00. 1,513,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

