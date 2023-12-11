Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $67.11 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,110,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

