Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,761,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

