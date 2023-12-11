Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 180,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 327.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.45. 299,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,797. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

