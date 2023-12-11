Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 405,949 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 405,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 150,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.