Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $14.09 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.69. 776,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $217.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

