Humana (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 600,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,255 shares.The stock last traded at $474.99 and had previously closed at $481.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

