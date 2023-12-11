Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 28.250- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 28.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.69. 2,388,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. Humana has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.48 and its 200-day moving average is $482.62.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.