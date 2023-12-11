Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $246.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $247.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

