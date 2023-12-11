Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.64

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.64 and last traded at $249.09, with a volume of 19136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

