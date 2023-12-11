Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.65

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.65 and last traded at $127.73, with a volume of 1710903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

