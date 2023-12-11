Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires 75,520 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 7.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Spotify Technology worth $157,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.81. 648,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

