Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,788 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $585.18. The stock had a trading volume of 439,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,924. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

