Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $66.84 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,531 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 3.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Airbnb worth $66,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

ABNB traded up $3.54 on Monday, hitting $144.22. 1,804,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,675. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,780 shares of company stock valued at $78,587,322. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

