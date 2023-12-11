Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,425 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:W traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.78. 1,412,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,582. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

