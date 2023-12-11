Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Sells 480 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $624.27. 782,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $574.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

