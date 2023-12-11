Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 12,280 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.7% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $12.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.46. 11,846,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,588,012. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.