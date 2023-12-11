Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 4,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.04. 465,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,773. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

