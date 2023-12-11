Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Position Raised by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises accounts for about 62.7% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Icahn Carl C owned about 85.01% of Icahn Enterprises worth $9,710,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 261,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.94. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.71%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

