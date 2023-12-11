IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

IHI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.26.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHI Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Featured Stories

