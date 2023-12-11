III Capital Management Grows Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

III Capital Management raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $52.37. 115,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.