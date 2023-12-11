III Capital Management Grows Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

III Capital Management lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $5,855,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 561.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $255,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 481,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

GDEN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

