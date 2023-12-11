III Capital Management Has $407,000 Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

III Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 770,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 76,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.