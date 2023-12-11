III Capital Management Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

III Capital Management boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 134.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 64.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 259.2% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.74.

CHTR traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.72. The company had a trading volume of 385,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,664. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

