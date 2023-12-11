III Capital Management Sells 2,381 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

III Capital Management cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 124.8% in the second quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 144,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of META traded down $12.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.46. 11,846,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,588,012. The firm has a market cap of $823.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.