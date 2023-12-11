Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $112.94

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.94, but opened at $115.70. Illumina shares last traded at $114.67, with a volume of 143,141 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Illumina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

