IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.39. 555,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $895.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

