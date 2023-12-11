Incline Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 112,240 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,617,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 5.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

