Incline Global Management LLC Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 5.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,731. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

