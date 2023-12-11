Incline Global Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. InterContinental Hotels Group accounts for about 0.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IHG traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $88.05. 76,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,570. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,100.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

