Incline Global Management LLC Sells 37,562 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 4.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

