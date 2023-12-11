Incline Global Management LLC Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Incline Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,610 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after buying an additional 268,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $4.33 on Monday, reaching $260.42. The stock had a trading volume of 68,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,634. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

