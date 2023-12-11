Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Buys 1,856,271 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856,271 shares during the period. Enviva comprises about 7.7% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Enviva worth $82,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 266,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

