Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 144,011 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 168.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36,147 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tapestry by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,704 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Tapestry by 397.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 697,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,631. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

