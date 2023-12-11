Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,195 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 28,480.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ACN traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.04. 359,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,880. The firm has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.15. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $341.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.