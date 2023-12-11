Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,583 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 628,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

